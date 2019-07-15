Smart Bets: Folkmoot International Festival

Returning for its 36th year, the Folkmoot International Festival spans 11 days and brings folk dance troupes and musicians from the Bahamas, China, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nepal and Romania to Western North Carolina, along with local Appalachian and Cherokee artists in the same fields. The festival organizers have added multiple new events for 2019, among them an Appalachian folkways gathering and community picnic, an international beer and food truck fair, a cultural sports event, a lantern parade and a twilight variety show. Among the guests are the Platinum Knights Junkanoo from the Bahamas, which festival organizers describe as “a street parade with music, dance and costumes.” Activities and performances run Thursday, July 18, to Sunday, July 28 in Waynesville, Clyde, Lake Junaluska, Canton, Cherokee, Hickory, Asheville and Hendersonville. Ticket prices vary. folkmoot.org. Photo courtesy of Folkmoot
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.