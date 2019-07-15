Smart Bets: Folkmoot International Festival

Returning for its 36th year, the Folkmoot International Festival spans 11 days and brings folk dance troupes and musicians from the Bahamas, China, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nepal and Romania to Western North Carolina, along with local Appalachian and Cherokee artists in the same fields. The festival organizers have added multiple new events for 2019, among them an Appalachian folkways gathering and community picnic, an international beer and food truck fair, a cultural sports event, a lantern parade and a twilight variety show. Among the guests are the Platinum Knights Junkanoo from the Bahamas, which festival organizers describe as “a street parade with music, dance and costumes.” Activities and performances run Thursday, July 18, to Sunday, July 28 in Waynesville, Clyde, Lake Junaluska, Canton, Cherokee, Hickory, Asheville and Hendersonville. Ticket prices vary. folkmoot.org. Photo courtesy of Folkmoot