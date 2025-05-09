Smart Bets: Foundations of Hope

Posted on by Kay West
Photo of Reggie Headon courtesy of Headon

It takes a village to support a community in need. On Thursday, May 15, Safe Shelter will gather its village of supporters to present the inaugural Foundations of Hope event. The evening of inspirational messages, powerful voices, food, live music and comedy is aimed at raising money to support the collaborative program, which is dedicated to providing emergency housing and essential resources for unhoused families unable to stay in traditional shelters. 

The evening begins with a social hour from 5-6 p.m at the Foundry Hotel, followed by a reception and program from 6-8 p.m. at the YMI Cultural Center emceed by popular Asheville comedian and Instagram sensation Cayla Clark.

Speakers will be Asheville City Council member Kim Roney and community organizer Nicole Townsend, both social justice advocates. Jazz musician Reggie Headen will lay down a soulful soundtrack for the reception, and a live auction will invite bids on local art and unique Asheville experiences. 

The goal of the event is to raise $50,000 to support Safe Shelter’s operational costs. Ticket prices are tiered, ranging from $50 for general admission to $350 for a table of eight (not including fees). avl.mx/erc

About Kay West
Kay West began her writing career in NYC, then was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, including contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. In 2019 she moved to Asheville and continued writing (minus Red Carpet coverage) with a focus on food, farming and hospitality. She is a die-hard NY Yankees fan.
