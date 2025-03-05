Smart Bets: Free Planet Radio

Free Planet Radio’s world-jazz fusion sounds take audiences around the globe, but on Saturday, March 8, at 7 p.m., the Asheville-based duo of River Guerguerian and Chris Rosser will stay close to home with a show at White Horse Black Mountain.

Founded as a trio in 2001 with the late Grammy-nominated bassist Eliot Wadopian, Free Planet Radio’s mostly original compositions weave Guerguerian’s expertise on global percussion instruments — from Middle Eastern frame drums and doumbek to the Indian kanjira and African djembe — with Rosser’s melodies on Indian dotar, Turkish oud, guitar, piano and more.

Grammy-nominated violinist Casey Driessen will join in for this show, performing his own songs and accompanying Guerguerian and Rosser in selections from their musical catalog. Like all shows at the nonprofit White Horse Black Mountain, tickets for this concert are available on a donate-what-you-can basis, with a suggested contribution of $25. All ticket proceeds are split evenly between the performing artists and the White Horse Community Fund, which supports the Swannanoa Valley’s recovery from Tropical Storm Helene. avl.mx/eke