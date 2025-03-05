Smart Bets: Free Planet Radio

Posted on by Kay West
Photo by Brandi Hubiak

Free Planet Radio’s world-jazz fusion sounds take audiences around the globe, but on Saturday, March 8, at 7 p.m., the Asheville-based duo of River Guerguerian and Chris Rosser will stay close to home with a show at White Horse Black Mountain.

Founded as a trio in 2001 with the late Grammy-nominated bassist Eliot Wadopian, Free Planet Radio’s mostly original compositions weave Guerguerian’s expertise on global percussion instruments — from Middle Eastern frame drums and doumbek to the Indian kanjira and African djembe — with Rosser’s melodies on Indian dotar, Turkish oud, guitar, piano and more.

Grammy-nominated violinist Casey Driessen will join in for this show, performing his own songs and accompanying Guerguerian and Rosser in selections from their musical catalog. Like all shows at the nonprofit White Horse Black Mountain, tickets for this concert are available on a donate-what-you-can basis, with a suggested contribution of $25. All ticket proceeds are split evenly between the performing artists and the White Horse Community Fund, which supports the Swannanoa Valley’s recovery from Tropical Storm Helene. avl.mx/eke

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West began her writing career in NYC, then was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, including contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. In 2019 she moved to Asheville and continued writing (minus Red Carpet coverage) with a focus on food, farming and hospitality. She is a die-hard NY Yankees fan.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.