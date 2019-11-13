Smart Bets: Fruit Bats

A strong candidate for Album of the Year, Fruit Bats’ Gold Past Life offers an intoxicating mix of tempos and styles. Over the course of 10 expertly crafted songs, Eric D. Johnson takes listeners from the upbeat jams of “Drawn Away” and the title track to the contemplative ballads of “Cazadera” and “Ocean” before cranking things back up with “A Lingering Love” and sending listeners off with the peaceful, sonic bliss of “Two Babies in Michigan.” Released in the warm glow of summer, the collection’s sunshine remains potent as winter’s cold becomes increasingly present. Johnson brings this extraordinary versatility to The Mothlight on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The evening begins at 8 p.m. with a set by Merge Records label-mate Joyero, the side project of Wye Oak’s Andy Stack. $17 advance/$20 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Annie Beedy