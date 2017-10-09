Smart Bets: Funk Rush

There’s no false advertising when it comes to Charlotte-based Funk Rush. The lively instrumental quartet stays true to its name onstage and in the studio, where it recently paid direct homage to one of the genre’s forebears with the song “Jam for Nile Rodgers.” Combining guitar, synth bass, keyboards, synthesizers, drums, trumpet and whistling, the group released a self-titled LP of nine other original tunes in mid-August that, according to the album’s notes, attempt to capture the essence of the ensemble’s live performances. The band primarily plays the Queen City’s plentiful music venues but made a rare jaunt beyond Mecklenburg County to One Stop in late May. Funk Rush returns to Western North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 13, for an 8 p.m. show at 185 King St. in Brevard. $5 general public/free for members. 185kingst.com. Photo courtesy of the musicians