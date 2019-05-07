Smart Bets: Galena

Asheville prog-alternative band Galena quietly set itself up for success earlier this year with the debut of its four-song EP Sliced and has been steadily rolling ever since. The release was soon followed by Austin Wade’s provocative album imagery being featured on the Cover Art That Doesn’t Suck blog. Then, in late March, songwriters Melissa Pasciolla (vocals) and Max Miller (guitar) along with Joel Clark (drums) and Casey Waters (bass) welcomed new lead guitarist Tres Price to their ranks, and the rejuvenated ensemble was subsequently selected to perform at Xpand Fest in early June. Galena celebrates the official release of Sliced on Friday, May 10, at Sly Grog Lounge. The evening starts at 8 p.m. with sets by Roanoke, Va.-based instrumental prog rockers Kusa and Greensboro rock quintet Mightier Than Me. $5. slygrog.wordpress.com. Photo by Zak Rutherford