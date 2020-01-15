Smart Bets: Girls Rock Rockathon

Looking to play with a band and support a great cause in the process? Girls Rock Rockathon is your ticket. Women, trans and nonbinary folks ages 17 and older of all musical ability levels are invited to register online by Monday, Jan. 20, and attend a kickoff meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at Asheville Music School. There, players will be placed into a band with other participants and grouped to balance experience levels and instrumentation. Over the next eight weeks, groups will create a short set of originals or covers in any genre. Each ensemble will then perform in an afternoon concert on Sunday, March 29, at Salvage Station. The band that raises the most money for the local nonprofit music camp Girls Rock Asheville will win a recording studio session to have its set professionally recorded, mastered and released online. bit.ly/2ReNDSU. Photo by Sally Sparks