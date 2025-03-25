Smart Bets: Golden Girls — The Laughs Continue

The last episode of “The Golden Girls” aired in 1992, but what if everyone’s favorite Miami retirees were still active today? That’s the premise of the bawdy touring stage show Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, which makes a stop at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium on Thursday, March 27, at 7 p.m.

Written by Robert Leleux and directed by Eric Swanson, the cross-dressing comedy finds Sophia (Christopher Kamm) out on bail after the Drug Enforcement Administration busted her drug ring for retirees. Meanwhile, Blanche (Vince Kelley) and Rose (Adam Graber) run CreakN, a popular sex app for seniors, and Dorothy (Ryan Bernier) has a significantly younger lover. Tommy Favorite rounds out the cast, playing multiple supporting characters.

Fans of intentionally campy theater productions can thank these performers for being a friend with tickets starting at $33. The show is for audiences age 18 and older. avl.mx/emy