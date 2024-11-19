Smart Bets: Handel’s Messiah

Music director Darko Butorac and the Asheville Symphony invite the community to rejoice together as they return to the stage Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, with their first post-Helene production, Handel’s iconic Messiah. The Asheville Symphony Chorus, led by Kyle Ritter , will also participate in the performances of the 18th-century composer’s emotional oratorio telling the story of Christ’s birth, death and Resurrection. As part of the symphony’s commitment to making this concert series accessible, 200 tickets for the Nov. 22 performance can be reserved for free or whatever amount community members are able to pay. Free tickets are available for first responders for each performance. Performances are at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at First Baptist Church of Asheville at 5 Oak St. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable items such as canned ham, canned fruits and vegetables, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes, and other holiday staples to help restock the church’s pantry serving families in need. avl.mx/b3a or 828-254-7046. Photo by Ezekiel Coppersmith

