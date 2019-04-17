Smart Bets: Helltrap Nightmare

Advertised as “Chicago’s favorite disgusting freak-show,” the ensemble Helltrap Nightmare is hitting the road to bring its monthly Windy City brand of horror-comedy to East Coast audiences. Hosted by Comedy Central‘s “Adult Swim” veteran Sarah Squirm, the event promises “some of the weirdest underground comedy from around the country,” the results of which “you will certainly never forget, no matter how hard you try.” Also on the bill is Chicago-based rapper Mister Wallace, pictured, whose live show blends dance, performance art and exaggerated theatrics. Additional performers at The Mothlight on Tuesday, April 23, at 8 p.m., include The Shrimp Boys (Wyatt Fair, Luke Taylor and David Brown), Scott Egleston and Ruby McCollister. $8 advance/$10 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of the artist