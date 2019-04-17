Smart Bets: Helltrap Nightmare

Advertised as “Chicago’s favorite disgusting freak-show,” the ensemble Helltrap Nightmare is hitting the road to bring its monthly Windy City brand of horror-comedy to East Coast audiences. Hosted by Comedy Central‘s “Adult Swim” veteran Sarah Squirm, the event promises “some of the weirdest underground comedy from around the country,” the results of which “you will certainly never forget, no matter how hard you try.” Also on the bill is Chicago-based rapper Mister Wallace, pictured, whose live show blends dance, performance art and exaggerated theatrics. Additional performers at The Mothlight on Tuesday, April 23, at 8 p.m., include The Shrimp Boys (Wyatt Fair, Luke Taylor and David Brown), Scott Egleston and Ruby McCollister. $8 advance/$10 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of the artist
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.