Smart Bets: Hiss Golden Messenger

Led by frontman M.C. Taylor, indie rockers Hiss Golden Messenger continued to win over Asheville audiences in 2019 with memorable opening sets for Steep Canyon Rangers at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena and at Highland Brewing Co.’s meadow in support of Andrew Bird. Strong as those performances were, concertgoers who’ve seen the band headline — including a packed house at The Mothlight in fall 2016 — are well aware of what the Durham-based ensemble can do with a full set. The next opportunity to see Taylor alongside multi-instrumentalist Phil Cook and a revolving cast of players that frequently includes Asheville’s own Michael Libramento, is Friday, Jan. 17, at The Orange Peel. Second-generation Americana royalty Lilly Hiatt warms up the stage at 9 p.m. $19 advance/$21 day of show. theorangepeel.net. Photo by Graham Tolbert