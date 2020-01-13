Smart Bets: Hiss Golden Messenger

Led by frontman M.C. Taylor, indie rockers Hiss Golden Messenger continued to win over Asheville audiences in 2019 with memorable opening sets for Steep Canyon Rangers at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena and at Highland Brewing Co.’s meadow in support of Andrew Bird. Strong as those performances were, concertgoers who’ve seen the band headline — including a packed house at The Mothlight in fall 2016 — are well aware of what the Durham-based ensemble can do with a full set. The next opportunity to see Taylor alongside multi-instrumentalist Phil Cook and a revolving cast of players that frequently includes Asheville’s own Michael Libramento, is Friday, Jan. 17, at The Orange Peel. Second-generation Americana royalty Lilly Hiatt warms up the stage at 9 p.m. $19 advance/$21 day of show. theorangepeel.net. Photo by Graham Tolbert
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.