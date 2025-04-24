Smart Bets: Hobbit Affair

Reading J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is a lengthy, solitary commitment. But Sweeten Creek Brewing’s Hobbit Affair is a family- and pet-friendly, come-as-you-imagine-yourself gathering at the Sweeten Creek Road brewery from noon-9 p.m. Saturday, April 26.

The event invites hobbits, dwarves, wizards and elves to express and dress accordingly and fully immerse themselves in Middle Earth fantasy on the spacious property. Organizers say casual, medieval-style fights will be staged throughout the day — do not be alarmed! — by co-host Warriors of Ash, a martial arts school focused on historical European and Dark Ages combat. Warriors of Ash will also present three seminars at the event and offer a variety of games to play for free or for a small fee.

Vendors will be on site with fantasy-themed jewelry, clothing, art and accoutrements. Sweeten Creek Brewing is crafting a selection of limited-edition, Hobbit-themed beers especially for the event, and Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ will offer its full menu. Americana band Creative Differences will command the stage 6-9 p.m.

For more information, visit avl.mx/eq7.