Smart Bets: House and Land

Prolific guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Sarah Louise and fiddler/banjoist Sally Anne Morgan (Black Twig Pickers) continue their winning ways with Across The Field, their second record under the moniker House and Land. Well-versed in traditional songs from Appalachia, the Ozarks and the British Isles, the Asheville-area musicians use their familiarity with these folk standards to imbue them with fresh psychedelic and improvisational elements. The two play an album release show at The Mothlight on Wednesday, June 12, an evening that also includes the North Carolina premiere of the documentary The Ballad of Shirley Collins, about the famed English folk singer who lost her voice in the late 1970s. The film will be screened at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 9 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Katrina Ohstrom