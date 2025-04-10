Smart Bets: Hub Scrub

Who among us doesn’t have a dirty bicycle in need of a proper bath?
The Pisgah Area chapter of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) senses your two-wheeled companion’s uncleanliness and counters with the fourth annual Hub Scrub bicycle wash-and-lube event on Sunday, April 13, on the patio of The Hub in Pisgah Forest. The event runs 1-5 p.m. and features music by Brevard-based Travis Book Band — the eponymous project of The Infamous Stringdusters’ bassist.
“Our seasoned bike wash experts will sell bike wash and chain lube packages,” organizers say in a press release. “Proceeds from the wash go to Pisgah Area SORBA to help continue their trail work in our beloved Pisgah National Forest.” Local food trucks will be on-site during the family-friendly event, and drinks will be available for purchase from the adjacent Pisgah Tavern. Free to attend. avl.mx/eoo
