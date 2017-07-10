Smart bets: I Draw Slow

I Draw Slow may be Irish, but the band’s sound is also distinctly American. The group shapes Irish storytelling traditions into Americana and folk music molds for a unique brand of bluegrass. With the April release of Turn Your Face to the Sun, the quintet explores melancholy ideas and sounds. “The new album was inspired by the themes of redemption and loss,” explains guitarist and vocalist Dave Holden. “We were also keen to expand the sound palette of the band.” The track “My Portion,” for example, uses gentle harmonies and melodic acoustic guitar and fiddle to delve into the fevered pain of lost love. I Draw Slow visits Isis Music Hall for its third time on Thursday, July 13, at 8:30 p.m. Americana soul band The Dustbowl Revival follows at 9:45 p.m. $15. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of the band
