Smart Bets: Into the Wilds

One night only! Broadway New York City comes to Broadway Asheville thanks to the Asheville Community Theatre’s fundraising gala, Into the Wilds, on Saturday, May 10, 7-10 p.m.

The event brings Broadway performers Ben Cameron and Britt Mack to The Hideaway at 49 Broadway downtown, where they will take the spotlight to dazzle guests with musical numbers from Broadway shows. Asheville-based multimedia artist and filmmaker Kira Bursky will be there with original prints from her series of 31 Helene-inspired drawings, as well as the fanciful piece ACT commissioned her to create for the Into the Wilds invitation.

Unique experiences like a Hilton Head getaway, a hot air balloon ride, a flight on a private airplane and a fully catered cocktail party for 20 guests in the Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum at Grovewood Village will go to the highest bidders during the live auction. An open bar with a signature Into the Wilds cocktail will keep the party going.

The event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $150 per person; admission to a VIP meet-and-greet with Cameron and Mack from 6-6:45 p.m. are available as an add-on for $50. avl.mx/ere