Smart Bets: It’s A Wonderful Life

For many people, watching Frank Capra’s film It’s a Wonderful Life is a holiday tradition. Over nearly the past decade, taking in a performance of It’s A Wonderful Life: Live From WVL Radio has become a cherished annual experience as well. Written by Asheville actor Willie Repoley, the 1945-set story concerns four employees of the titular fictional studio who step in for a cast of 30 professional voice actors unable to travel through a snowstorm. Manipulating their vocals and using household objects for foley, the quartet does its best to deliver the goods for listeners. The traveling show stops in Milwaukee and small towns in such states as Indiana, West Virginia, Oklahoma and New Jersey, but the lone local performance is at Isis Music Hall on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. $15 advance/$20 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of Immediate Theatre Project
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.