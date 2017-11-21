Smart Bets: It’s A Wonderful Life

For many people, watching Frank Capra’s film It’s a Wonderful Life is a holiday tradition. Over nearly the past decade, taking in a performance of It’s A Wonderful Life: Live From WVL Radio has become a cherished annual experience as well. Written by Asheville actor Willie Repoley, the 1945-set story concerns four employees of the titular fictional studio who step in for a cast of 30 professional voice actors unable to travel through a snowstorm. Manipulating their vocals and using household objects for foley, the quartet does its best to deliver the goods for listeners. The traveling show stops in Milwaukee and small towns in such states as Indiana, West Virginia, Oklahoma and New Jersey, but the lone local performance is at Isis Music Hall on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. $15 advance/$20 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of Immediate Theatre Project