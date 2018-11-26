Smart Bets: It’s a Wonderful Life

With Dec. 25 rapidly approaching, many people will be dusting off their copies of Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life or blocking out a few hours for NBC’s annual Christmas Eve broadcast. In the days leading up to that beloved tradition, Asheville’s Immediate Theatre Project offers Live From WVL Radio Theatre: It’s A Wonderful Life, the company’s creative take on the familiar material. The brainchild of local actor and playwright Willie Repoley, the story involves a resourceful group of radio station employees who perform the tale of George Bailey when a snowstorm prevents the professional voice actors from getting to the studio. The N.C. Stage Company production opens Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. It runs through Sunday, Dec. 16, Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with additional Saturday matinees on Dec. 1 and 8. $17-36. ncstage.org. Photo courtesy of N.C. Stage Company
