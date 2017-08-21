Smart Bets: Jackie Venson

The (musical) force is strong with Jackie Venson. The daughter of Andrew Venson, a professional bassist and singer for 40 years, the former classical pianist turned to blues guitar upon graduating from Berklee College of Music. The younger Venson has translated her genetic and learned skills into one album per year, starting with The Light in Me (2015) and Jackie Venson Live (2016). She keeps the pattern consistent with the release of her new EP, Transends, on Sept. 29, spearheaded by lead single “Flying,” which showcases her smooth voice and active ax work. Back in Asheville just over a month after opening for fellow Austin native Gary Clark Jr. at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Venson and her band get top billing at Isis Music Hall on Friday, Aug. 25, at 9 p.m. $15 advance/$18 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Jinni J