Smart Bets: Jackson Grimm

When Jackson Grimm isn’t touring as a sideman for his singer-songwriter father, Tim Grimm, or accompanying Montana artist Old Sap, the Asheville-based musician plays across Western North Carolina with his bluegrass group The Bull Moose Party. Grimm and bandmates Eli Winkenwerder (banjo), Colin Martin (guitar/mandolin) and Jake Yochem (bass) met at Warren Wilson College, where the vocalist and multi-instrumentalist studied traditional music. For his debut full-length album, Grimm used the ensemble’s talents and even named the record in their honor. The nine-song collection moves between bluegrass, folk and swing, and is produced by Grimm’s former teacher, Josh Goforth, who also contributes his renowned fiddle skills. Grimm and his band play an album release show on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 9 p.m. at Jack of the Wood. $5. jackofthewood.com. Photo courtesy of the artist
