Smart Bets: Jacqueline Osherow

Classes at UNC Asheville are back in session and with them are an array of intriguing campus events. One of the first offerings takes place Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m., when poet Jacqueline Osherow steps into Karpen Hall’s Laurel Forum and reads selections from her eight collections. A distinguished professor of English at the University of Utah, Osherow had her most recent work, My Lookalike at the Krishna Temple, published in March. Its writings explore spirituality in cultures across the world, along with the author’s own relationship to Judaism and Jewish history — making her a fairly ideal choice for the university’s Center for Jewish Studies and department of religious studies, which are co-sponsoring her visit. Free. unca.edu. Photo courtesy of UNC Asheville