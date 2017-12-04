Smart Bets: James ‘Bo’ Taylor

James “Bo” Taylor wasn’t always proud of his Cherokee heritage, but the passion with which he’s studied, practiced and promoted it has more than earned him his Cherokee name of Come Back Wolf. Now the director of the Museum of the Cherokee, Taylor is an authority on Cherokee dancing, powwow dancing and dance songs as well as Cherokee history and culture. He learned the songs and dances from wax cylinders that noted preservationist Will West Long recorded in the 1930s and has taught these dances throughout Western North Carolina. As part of The Center for Cultural Preservation’s Keep the Fires Burning series, Taylor shares his knowledge and art at Blue Ridge Community College’s Thomas Auditorium in Flat Rock on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. $5. saveculture.org. Photo courtesy of The Center for Cultural Preservation
