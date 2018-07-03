Smart Bets: Jamie Laval and Megan McConnell

Tryon-based fiddler Jamie Laval’s latest Celtic Christmas show was such a rousing success that it’s been rebooked for December at Asheville Community Theatre. A key component of that showcase’s appeal was vocalist Megan McConnell, and fans of the collaboration won’t have to wait until the end of the year for the two to join forces. On Sunday, July 8, in the upstairs lounge of Isis Music Hall, the duo’s talents will be bundled in the service of “toe-tapping melodies, traditional folk songs and the recounting of amusing stories that help re-create the beautiful atmosphere of ancient Celtic lands.” The performance begins at 5:30 p.m. $20 advance/$24 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of Laval