Smart Bets: Jamie Laval and Megan McConnell

Tryon-based fiddler Jamie Laval’s latest Celtic Christmas show was such a rousing success that it’s been rebooked for December at Asheville Community Theatre. A key component of that showcase’s appeal was vocalist Megan McConnell, and fans of the collaboration won’t have to wait until the end of the year for the two to join forces. On Sunday, July 8, in the upstairs lounge of Isis Music Hall, the duo’s talents will be bundled in the service of “toe-tapping melodies, traditional folk songs and the recounting of amusing stories that help re-create the beautiful atmosphere of ancient Celtic lands.” The performance begins at 5:30 p.m. $20 advance/$24 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of Laval
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.