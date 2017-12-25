Smart Bets: Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas

Like Linus Van Pelt, Jamie Laval shies from the commercialistic side of the holiday season. To counteract the bad vibes, the Tryon-based fiddler developed his own winter solstice-oriented program of music, dance, poetry and stories. When not in motion, Irish step dance champion Claire Shirey plays Irish fiddle and concertina while soprano Megan McConnell fills in various accompanying parts on guitar and glockenspiel. Multi-instrumentalist and spoken-word artist Rosalind Buda also performs, while Laval plans to take a more active role than usual with his fiddle, working in multiple new arrangements of old Scottish and Irish carols. New this year is Charlotte-based Celtic harpist Christine Vanarsdale, whose deftness with folk music from Brittany (aka Celtic France) fits right in with the ensemble. The show takes place at Asheville Community Theatre on Friday, Dec. 29, at 7:30 p.m. $24-30. ashevilletheatre.org. Photo courtesy of Laval.