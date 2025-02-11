Smart Bets: Jazz with Trevor Darden

Posted on by Kay West
Photo courtesy of Trevor Darden

Jazz is cool. Jazz is sexy. Jazz is Trevor Darden’s love language, and on Friday, Feb. 14, the charismatic crooner delivers his message at Soprana, Embassy Suites by Hilton’s rooftop bar.

Darden, a native of Savannah, Ga., first caught the ears of Asheville locals and visitors a few years ago from his post at the Flat Iron sculpture downtown on the corner of Battery Park Avenue and Wall Street, where he immersed himself in the local busking tradition with an acoustic guitar and seductive vocals. His impeccable style set him apart from more dressed-down street performers, a fashion sense he developed further in his alter ego, Street Sinatra (avl.mx/eij), sporting vintage fedoras, snappy suspenders and snazzy three-piece suits. Darden segued to indoor performances at venues including the Haywood Park Hotel, Crave Dessert Bar, Sovereign Remedies in Asheville and Goldfinch in Black Mountain.

The Valentine’s Day show at Soprana will run 6-9 p.m., featuring jazz, big band, modern soul and slow-burn love songs.  Specialty cocktails for the big night include the Soprana Love Potion, True Love’s Kiss and Chocolate Strawberry. avl.mx/eik

About Kay West
Kay West began her writing career in NYC, then was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, including contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. In 2019 she moved to Asheville and continued writing (minus Red Carpet coverage) with a focus on food, farming and hospitality. She is a die-hard NY Yankees fan.
