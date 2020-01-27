Smart Bets: Jeeves Saves the Day

Each year since 2016, a new adaptation by Margaret Raether of P.G. Wodehouse’s Jeeves stories has delighted audiences at N.C. Stage Company. Now, on the heels of Jeeves Intervenes, Jeeves in Bloom, Jeeves Takes a Bow and Jeeves at Sea, comes Jeeves Saves the Day — which simultaneously has its world premiere in Asheville and at First Folio Theatre in Oak Brook, Ill. The new period comedy finds rich, naive Bertie Wooster (Scott Treadway) unsuccessfully attempting to keep his bumbling cousin Egbert Bakewell (Charlie Flynn-McIver) out of trouble, leaving reliable valet Jeeves (Peter Thomasson) to once more set everything right. The play runs Wednesday, Jan. 29, to Sunday, Feb. 23. Showtimes are Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., with additional matinee shows on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 22. $28-$45 general/$10 for students. ncstage.org. Photo by Taylor Beyrer