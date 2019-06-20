Smart Bets: Jess Jocoy

A native of Bonney Lake, Wash., an hour south of Seattle, Jess Jocoy has long felt a connection to Nashville and its rich musical heritage. Answering her calling, the Americana artist relocated to Tennessee in 2014, where she learned to embrace the pain of losing her father to cancer and channel her geographical and emotional journeys through song. After earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in songwriting from Nashville’s Belmont University, Jocoy recorded and released her debut EP, New Heart/Old Soul, in 2018 and will make her Asheville debut in the Isis Music Hall Lounge on Wednesday, June 26. Local Southern gothic folk musician Scott Bianchi opens at 7 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of the artist