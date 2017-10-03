Smart Bets: Jimmy Landry’s 9th annual birthday bash

In March 2008, Black Mountain singer-songwriter Jimmy Landry was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and given six months to live. Upon beating that estimate, Landry came to the conclusion that every birthday was a blessing and committed to celebrating each subsequent one with an event alongside select musical friends. Nine years later, the tradition remains strong with assistance from Chuck Brodsky and Jonathan Byrd, with whom Landry fondly remembers playing around campfires after shows and folk festivals. The trio aim to re-create some of that old feeling (minus the fire marshal violation) by trading songs for a few hours at White Horse Black Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. $15 advance/$18 day of show. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photo courtesy of Landry
