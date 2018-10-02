Smart Bets: Jimmy Landry’s Birthday Bash

This past March marked a decade since Black Mountain singer-songwriter Jimmy Landry was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and given six months to live. Once September rolled around that year, and he was still above ground, with his birthday right around the corner, he took a renewed interest in celebrating the day he entered the world and has organized a musical event with talented friends every year since. The latest festive gathering takes place Saturday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m., at White Horse Black Mountain. Joining Landry for the occasion is Malcolm Holcombe (a friend with whom he’s celebrated the Fourth of July for the past 15 years), and Woody Wood (with whom Landry connected at The Grey Eagle when it was still in Black Mountain). $12 advance/$15 day of show. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photo by Stan Lewis