Smart Bets: Jimmy Landry’s Birthday Bash

This past March marked a decade since Black Mountain singer-songwriter Jimmy Landry was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and given six months to live. Once September rolled around that year, and he was still above ground, with his birthday right around the corner, he took a renewed interest in celebrating the day he entered the world and has organized a musical event with talented friends every year since. The latest festive gathering takes place Saturday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m., at White Horse Black Mountain. Joining Landry for the occasion is Malcolm Holcombe (a friend with whom he’s celebrated the Fourth of July for the past 15 years), and Woody Wood (with whom Landry connected at The Grey Eagle when it was still in Black Mountain). $12 advance/$15 day of show. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photo by Stan Lewis
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.