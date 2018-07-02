Smart Bets: Johnnyswim & Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

During a short break between touring schedules, Los Angeles duo Johnnyswim and Nashville’s Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors got together and united their folk, soul and rock leanings for a five-song EP. Calling the collection Goodbye Road, the artists see the collaboration as a balm for an emotionally charged year and a way to maintain hope after the racial assaults in Charlottesville, Va., the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and the death of Tom Petty, whose “I Won’t Back Down” receives an acoustic cover on the project. The supergroup stops by the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium on Friday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Austin, Texas-based duo Penny and Sparrow, who contribute vocal harmonies on several of the EP’s tracks, will also help re-create the recording sessions’ magic. $34.50-$59.50. uscellularcenterasheville.com. Photo of Johnnyswim by Darren Lau