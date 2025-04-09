Smart Bets: Josh Phillips

One of many Asheville-area artists to have their latest project’s release plans thwarted by Tropical Storm Helene, Josh Phillips turned that frustration into inspiration. The longtime local’s new album, Everything’s Good, was set for an Oct. 18 debut. When that date was delayed, he turned his focus to helping those around him.

“I think we all, collectively, relearned the value of giving your time and resources to others, and that in the end, it’s the only thing we have,” Phillips says in a press release.

It was in that spirit, that he decided to work with nonprofit record label CommunityZ RecordZ to use Everything’s Good as a means to directly support the Asheville community as it recovers from Helene. Separate from the album’s February debut, Phillips released the Already Gone EP, featuring three editions of the eponymous single — the album version, an instrumental version and an orchestral version made in collaboration with the Asheville Symphony.

All proceeds from sales of the EP will go directly to BeLoved Asheville. avl.mx/eoq