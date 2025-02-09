Smart Bets: Joy Oladokun

The first cut on Joy Oladokun’s new album Observations from a Crowded Room is “Letter from a Blackbird,” and on Jan. 16, the singer/songwriter/musician kicked off her Blackbird Tour in Minneapolis. She lands at The Orange Peel on Wednesday, Feb. 12, with a unique production that will see Oladokun open for Oladokun. “The opening set is just Joy, herself, doing an acoustic set rather than a separate opening act,” says The Orange Peel operating partner Liz Whalen Tallent. “She decided to add that for Asheville, and I think it will be very, very special.” The rest of the show will feature the artist with her full band. Central to the special night is Oladokun’s decision to donate 100% of the event’s proceeds to the N.C. Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund (avl.mx/ei9) to support long-term recovery for Western North Carolina communities affected by Tropical Storm Helene. The album — her third since her 2020 critical breakthrough In Defense of My Own Happiness (The Beginnings) — was written, produced and largely performed by Oladokun alone. Her Asheville audience can look forward to hearing much of the 15-track collection, which merges pop-folk, electronic and psychedelic sounds. Oladokun, who describes herself as a “proud queer Black person and daughter of Nigerian immigrants,” has collaborated with artists including Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell and Noah Kahan. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. avl.mx/ehz
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.