Smart Bets: Juan Holladay

Secret B-Sides frontman Juan Holladay is back with “What I Really Want,” the first single off his forthcoming solo album, Bouquet. Featuring the vocals of co-writer/producer/mixer Sebastian Campaign, the soulful song also loops in singing from Laine Lewis and Katie Richter, and Richter plays trumpet on the track. Holladay has submitted the song to the Native American Music Awards for Song of the Year consideration and plans on sending music to the organization on an annual basis “to connect more with other Native American artists and people working in the industry.” The single-release party takes place at One World Brewing West on Friday, May 24, 9 p.m.-midnight. Holladay’s solo set will be followed by the Secret B-Sides, featuring local guitarist/vocalist Maddie Shuler. 21 and older. $5. oneworldbrewing.com. Photo courtesy of Holladay