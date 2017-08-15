Smart Bets: Juniper Bends Reading Series

For eight years, organizers of the Juniper Bends Reading Series have curated quarterly presentations by established and emerging local authors. The fall lineup spotlights the work of writer, performer and creativity coach Nina Hart (Somewhere in a Town You Never Knew Existed Somewhere), digital content writer and award-winning storyteller Mandy Gardner and actress-turned-screenwriter and novelist Maggie Marshall (the forthcoming The Gondolier’s Wife). The trio will read long-form pieces (a change from typical Juniper Bends events) at the free event hosted by Downtown Books & News on Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. Wine is available by donation, and all three authors will be on hand afterward to sign books. dbnbooks.com. Photo of Hart courtesy of the author