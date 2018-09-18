Smart Bets: K-Wave

According to Kevin Bang, Korean American Association of Asheville president, the two K-Wave Fantastic Korean Culture Shows on Saturday, Sept. 22, at the T.C. Roberson High School gymnasium will be the first such events to be held in Asheville. The presentations include Korean folk art dancers from the Atlanta Korean Cultural Center, a martial arts demonstration by the Southeastern USA Champion Taekwondo Demo Team and a K-Pop dance group. “This event promotes the Korean culture and improve[s] relations between Korean and the other cultural groups throughout the Asheville area,” Bang says. “Korean Wave may have started small, but it has grown with the inclusion of Korean culture, food, literature and language.” Shows take place at 2 and 4:30 p.m. $20 for children ages 6-13, $30 for ages 14 and older. kaanow.com. Photo courtesy of the Korean American Association of Asheville