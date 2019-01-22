Smart Bets: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

The mascots for Travelocity and the University of Wisconsin aren’t two entities that usually go together, which may be precisely why the combination makes for an intriguing album title. Pairing those disparate nouns is Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, whose Gnomes & Badgers is slated for a March 8 release. The acclaimed live act’s first new studio album in more than five years finds the saxophonist/flutist/vocalist and his six-piece ensemble blending throwback rock, soul and funk into an upbeat sound. Prior to the record making its way into the world, the founding member of The Greyboy Allstars and touring saxophonist for The Rolling Stones brings his band to Salvage Station on Saturday, Jan. 26. Nashville-based funk septet Luthi opens at 9 p.m. $20. salvagestation.com. Photo courtesy of the musician