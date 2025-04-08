Smart Bets: Kathi Littlejohn

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
Photo of Kathi Littlejohn courtesy of Pigeon Community Multicultural Development Center

Following a successful inaugural season, the Pigeon Community Conversations with Storytellers Series returns for a second year of performances by award-winning artists from Western North Carolina’s African American, Latinx and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian (EBCI) communities.

Hosted by the Pigeon Community Multicultural Development Center (PCMDC) in downtown Waynesville, the monthly series kicks off Thursday, April 10, with Kathi Littlejohn. The EBCI member has been telling Cherokee stories for over 40 years and, since 2020, has led Cherokee history tours to historically and culturally significant locations across WNC. PCMDC program director Tausha Forney leads the series, which runs on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. through September.

Future installments feature LaKisha Blount, Joseph Drew Lanham, Kelle Jolly, Roy Harris and Glenis Redmond. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for ages 65 and older, and $5 for students. Free for children ages 12 and younger. Season passes are also available. avl.mx/eop

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.