Smart Bets: Kathi Littlejohn

Following a successful inaugural season, the Pigeon Community Conversations with Storytellers Series returns for a second year of performances by award-winning artists from Western North Carolina’s African American, Latinx and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian (EBCI) communities.

Hosted by the Pigeon Community Multicultural Development Center (PCMDC) in downtown Waynesville, the monthly series kicks off Thursday, April 10, with Kathi Littlejohn. The EBCI member has been telling Cherokee stories for over 40 years and, since 2020, has led Cherokee history tours to historically and culturally significant locations across WNC. PCMDC program director Tausha Forney leads the series, which runs on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. through September.

Future installments feature LaKisha Blount, Joseph Drew Lanham, Kelle Jolly, Roy Harris and Glenis Redmond. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for ages 65 and older, and $5 for students. Free for children ages 12 and younger. Season passes are also available. avl.mx/eop