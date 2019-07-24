Smart Bets: Kaleta & the Super Yamba Band

When Brooklyn-based Afro-funk group Kaleta & Super Yamba Band take to the stage, they unite shared musical passions that supersede their disparate backgrounds. With histories primarily rooted in Greensboro and honed in New York City, Super Yamba Band found its groove playing largely instrumental tunes inspired by their love of West African traditions. The sounds attracted the ear of Kaleta, aka Afrobeat singer/guitarist/percussionist Leon Ligan-Majek, who was impressed by the ensemble’s interpretations of the music from his native Benin as well as Nigeria, where he spent his teen years. A single unit since 2017, the group plays The Mothlight on Wednesday, July 31. Asheville’s own Evil Note Lab, composed of local notables Phill Bronson, Ben Hovey and Derrick Johnson, open the evening at 9 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Florencia Saavedra