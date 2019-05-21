Smart Bets: Kenilworth Artists Association Tour

One of Asheville’s oldest neighborhoods, known for its gardens and variety of house styles, Kenilworth is also home to a healthy number of artists. More than 40 professional and aspiring creators belong to the Kenilworth Artists Association, and each Memorial Day weekend they open their studios to the public for a free, self-guided tour. Intended for casual browsers and serious art buyers alike, the tour spotlights artists working in a wide range of mediums, including oil, watercolor and acrylic paints, plus ceramic tile, collage, furniture, glass beads, jewelry, mixed media, paper, photography and pottery. The 2019 edition takes place Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. kenilworthartists.org. Art by Lisa Murphy