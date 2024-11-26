Smart Bets: Kenilworth Artists Open Studio Tour

It will be hard to attend the Kenilworth Artists Open Studio Tour & Sale and walk away empty-handed. One of Asheville’s artiest and friendliest annual events was rescheduled from its traditional October time slot due to Tropical Storm Helene and will now take place Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Fourteen studios featuring 26 artists will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Works in a wide range of mediums will be on display and for sale for holiday gift-giving, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, gouache and encaustic paintings; jewelry; ceramics; glass; fiber; woodcraft; mixed-media; photography; collage and more. The tour is self-guided. Be sure to bring your sense of direction and sensible shoes to navigate the curvy, uphill-downhill streets of this historic neighborhood, which will likely be decked out for the holidays. Each artist will donate a portion of sales to Loving Food Resources, a pantry serving Western North Carolina hospice and HIV/AIDS clients. A brochure with a map of studio locations and information about participating artists can be found at avl.mx/eb i. Photo of Pop by LeeAnn Donnelly courtesy of the artist

