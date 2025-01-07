Smart Bets: Kid Hop Hooray!

Parents whose precious treasures are driving them a little batty with a seemingly endless holiday break, long winter nights and dreary days can turn their frowns upside down with a trip to The Orange Peel on Saturday, Jan. 11, for the Kid Hop Hooray! DJ Oso Rey will spin the tunes for the open-floor dance party where kids can get decked out with free glow sticks and other illuminated accessories. For three glorious hours, all wee ones, from tiny toddlers to pre-teens can run, jump, dance, hurl their bodies about, yell and scream to their hearts’ content. Parents, too! The bar will be open serving adult refreshments plus juice boxes for the kids. Pizza, popcorn and snacks from The Hop Handcrafted Ice Cream will be for sale as well. There will be face painting available for all and a padded area for crawlers and new walkers to let it all hang out. The drop-in event runs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $2 for kids and free for ages 2 and younger. avl.mx/eer Photo by Greg Garrison

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.