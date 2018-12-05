Smart Bets: Krish Mohan

Indian stand-up comedian Krish Mohan’s acclaimed new show, Empathy On Sale, won the Audience Choice Award at the 2018 Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, but not everyone is on board with his use of humor to address the current state of the political divide. “As many accolades as this show has received, it’s also received some backlash, like 115 people walking out in Cumberland, Md., threats of violence and even deportation,” he says. “Regardless, this show addresses how to get everyone involved in the fight.” Mohan is also the host, writer and creator of the weekly satirical web series “Fork Full of Noodles,” which focuses on sociopolitical issues. He also hosts the “Taboo Table Talk” podcast, where he chats with guests about sociopolitical issues. Mohan brings his latest stand-up show to Fleetwood’s on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. $5 advance/$7 day of show. fleetwoodsonhaywood.com. Photo courtesy of the comedian
