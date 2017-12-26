Smart Bets: Kurtis Blow

Hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow may not have recorded an album since Father, Son, and Holy Ghost — his 2009 collaboration with his group The Trinity — but he’s been anything but idle in the interim. Boasting a library of over 200 rap songs without profanity (including “The Breaks” and “Basketball”), the licensed preacher started his own ministry called the Hip Hop Church and has been instrumental in the development of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which plans to open in the Bronx in 2022. For the past four holiday seasons, he’s also rapped the introduction to The Hip-Hop Nutcracker, which mixes break dancing with ballet and urban beats with Tchaikovsky’s original classical score. Already in Charlotte for the show’s Dec. 27-30 run at the Knight Theater, Blow heads to The Grey Eagle to perform Friday, Dec. 29, at 9 p.m. $20/$40 VIP meet-and-greet. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of the artist
