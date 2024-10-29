Smart Bets: Lake Logan benefit concert and volunteer weekend

With its mission to reduce pollution in the Pigeon River watershed, the Haywood Waterways Association has been on the ground — and in the water — for weeks in Haywood County doing cleanup projects in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene. The first weekend of November, the nonprofit will partner with Cold Mountain Music Festival organizers to host a hybrid music event, cookout and volunteer weekend at Lake Logan. Saturday will feature a donation-based community cookout and donation-based concert featuring local Americana band Fancy and the Gentlemen. Proceeds will support the Lake Logan Fire Department and the lake’s storm recovery. Volunteer projects for all ages will be staged throughout the weekend focusing on storm cleanup and restoration on the banks of the Pigeon River above Lake Logan. There will also be indoor projects, including assembling care packages for residents impacted by the disaster. Preregistration is required. Cabins and dorms are available by donation; camping is free. The event begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and wraps up at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Lake Logan, 25 Wormy Chestnut Lane, Canton. avl.mx/e8g .

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.