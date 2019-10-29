Smart Bets: Lee Fields

Posted on by Alli Marshall

North Carolina native Lee Fields got his start as a soul musician in the 1960s (though it could easily be argued the art form has been his lifelong pursuit). Along the way, he offered a leg up to fellow soul artists Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley; Fields performed with the likes of Kool & the Gang, B.B. King and Dr. John. His own career nearly ended in the 1980s. He was prepared to open a restaurant when “my wife stopped me, man, she told me, ‘Stick to what you know,’” he says. Now Fields is at the height of the soul revival, and this year he released It Rains Love with his band, The Expressions, with whom he’ll perform at Salvage Station on Friday, Nov. 1. The Artisinals open the 9 p.m. show. $20. salvagestation.com. Photo courtesy of Fields

SHARE
About Alli Marshall
Alli Marshall is the arts section editor at Mountain Xpress. She's lived in Asheville for more than 20 years and loves live music, visual art, fiction and friendly dogs. Alli is the winner of the 2016 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize and the author of the novel "How to Talk to Rockstars," published by Logosophia Books. Follow me @alli_marshall
View all posts by Alli Marshall →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.