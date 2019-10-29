Smart Bets: Lee Fields

North Carolina native Lee Fields got his start as a soul musician in the 1960s (though it could easily be argued the art form has been his lifelong pursuit). Along the way, he offered a leg up to fellow soul artists Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley; Fields performed with the likes of Kool & the Gang, B.B. King and Dr. John. His own career nearly ended in the 1980s. He was prepared to open a restaurant when “my wife stopped me, man, she told me, ‘Stick to what you know,’” he says. Now Fields is at the height of the soul revival, and this year he released It Rains Love with his band, The Expressions, with whom he’ll perform at Salvage Station on Friday, Nov. 1. The Artisinals open the 9 p.m. show. $20. salvagestation.com. Photo courtesy of Fields