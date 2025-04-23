Smart Bets: Let It Be Art!

Posted on by Kay West
Photo of Ronald Rand as Harold Clurman courtesy of Rand

Renowned drama critic, theater director and author Harold Clurman died in 1980 at the age of 79, but at 7 p.m. Friday, April 25, he will come to life at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts. 

In his one man play, Let It Be Art!, actor/author/librettist/teacher/publisher Ronald Rand embodies Clurman, taking the audience on a journey through the life of the man named by PBS in 2003 as one of the most influential figures in the history of American theater. The play begins in Clurman’s youth in the early 1900s on New York City’s Lower East Side, then rolls to the Sorbonne in Paris, where famed composer Aaron Copland was his roommate. The performance then explores Clurman’s time with the Provincetown Players artists collective, friendship with actor Lee Strasberg, co-founding in 1931 of New York’s famous Group Theatre and work as director of 40 plays and revered drama critic for The New Republic and The Nation. 

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, plus tax and fees. For tickets and more information, visit avl.mx/eq6.

About Kay West
Kay West began her writing career in NYC, then was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, including contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. In 2019 she moved to Asheville and continued writing (minus Red Carpet coverage) with a focus on food, farming and hospitality. She is a die-hard NY Yankees fan.
