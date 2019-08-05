Smart Bets: Linqua Franqa

By day, Mariah Parker is a self-professed “prison abolitionist county commissioner” for Athens-Clarke County District 2 in Georgia — an office for which she was sworn in with her hand on a copy of The Autobiography of Malcolm X. She’s also a Ph.D. student and teaching and research assistant in the University of Georgia’s language and literacy education department. By night, Parker combines those professional passions and social justice advocacy into conscious hip-hop under the name Linqua Franqa. A veteran of the 2018 RAD Fest, Parker heads to The Mothlight on Friday, Aug. 9. Asheville rhymers Musashi Xero, P.T.P. and Resonate will warm up the stage starting at 9 p.m. with DJ Kutzu and DJ Honey on the boards. $10. Attendees are encouraged to bring a cash or book donation to support Asheville Prison Books. themothlight.com. Photo by Daniel Borremans
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.