Smart Bets: Linqua Franqa

By day, Mariah Parker is a self-professed “prison abolitionist county commissioner” for Athens-Clarke County District 2 in Georgia — an office for which she was sworn in with her hand on a copy of The Autobiography of Malcolm X. She’s also a Ph.D. student and teaching and research assistant in the University of Georgia’s language and literacy education department. By night, Parker combines those professional passions and social justice advocacy into conscious hip-hop under the name Linqua Franqa. A veteran of the 2018 RAD Fest, Parker heads to The Mothlight on Friday, Aug. 9. Asheville rhymers Musashi Xero, P.T.P. and Resonate will warm up the stage starting at 9 p.m. with DJ Kutzu and DJ Honey on the boards. $10. Attendees are encouraged to bring a cash or book donation to support Asheville Prison Books. themothlight.com. Photo by Daniel Borremans