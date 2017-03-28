Smart bets: Livingdog

Local alt-folk musician Corey Parlamento, who performs under the name Livingdog, released his album Childsurvivors late last summer. The quiet and contemplative record takes elements of folk — like poetic lyricism and an acoustic base — and pairs them with experimental, synthesized sounds. Following the release of Childsurvivors, which he claims was “the first album I put out that I didn’t want to burn immediately,” Parlamento took the winter for creative inspiration. “I have spent the past several months being a little reclusive, working on new projects and writing new songs, so I am happy to be able to get out and let the songs breathe a little,” he says. Expect to hear some of those new tunes during his upcoming performance with Clint Roberts at Burger Bar on Friday, March 31, at 9 p.m. Free. avl.mx/3hr. Photo by Jen Swartz Lawrence