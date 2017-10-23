Smart Bets: Love Makes a Home

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Writer Kiesa Kay penned Love Makes a Home, a one-woman play about Rebecca Boone, a figure far more compelling than merely the wife of Daniel Boone. Copious reading and research trips to Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina soon followed. “Her strength, resilience and faith inspire me,” Kay says. “I wrote this play to take her out from the shadows of her larger-than-life husband … and give her center stage.” Complementing Barb McEwen’s performance are Bruce Greene’s live, historically authentic fiddle tunes, which highlight emotions and actions in the play, creating what Kay calls “a kind of duet between actor and fiddler.” The show runs Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at White Horse Black Mountain. $12 advance/$15 day of show. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photos of Greene, left, and Kay courtesy of the artists
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.