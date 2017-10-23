Smart Bets: Love Makes a Home

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Writer Kiesa Kay penned Love Makes a Home, a one-woman play about Rebecca Boone, a figure far more compelling than merely the wife of Daniel Boone. Copious reading and research trips to Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina soon followed. “Her strength, resilience and faith inspire me,” Kay says. “I wrote this play to take her out from the shadows of her larger-than-life husband … and give her center stage.” Complementing Barb McEwen’s performance are Bruce Greene’s live, historically authentic fiddle tunes, which highlight emotions and actions in the play, creating what Kay calls “a kind of duet between actor and fiddler.” The show runs Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at White Horse Black Mountain. $12 advance/$15 day of show. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photos of Greene, left, and Kay courtesy of the artists