Smart Bets: Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues

More than 50 years into his storied career, Mac Arnold remains committed to the blues. His resumé counts such bandmates as James Brown and Muddy Waters, plus guest spots with John Lee Hooker and Bill Withers. His group the Soul Invaders backed up The Temptations and B.B. King, and he also worked on “Soul Train” in the early 1970s. All of the above earned Arnold a 2017 induction into the Alabama Blues Hall of Fame, and he’s not done yet. Regularly touring with his three-piece band Plate Full O’ Blues, the organic farmer and restaurant owner sings and plays bass and gas can guitar at The Phoenix & the Fox in Brevard on Friday, March 23, at 8 p.m. $15 advance/$20 day of show. thephoenixandthefox.com. Photo courtesy of Arnold